When Coronavirus May Trigger SEC Disclosure Requirements

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- The spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 — that in some people can cause a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-CoV-2 — has created U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure obligations for many companies in annual reports, Form 10-Ks, earnings releases, current reports on Form 8-Ks, and public and private securities offering documents. While the human impact is significant and not to be minimized, this article discusses some of the factors to consider to determine if and when securities law disclosure obligations related to COVID-19 are triggered. The response to COVID-19 has begun to impact many industries,...

