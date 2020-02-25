Mallinckrodt Strikes $1.6B Deal To Exit Opioid Suits

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 11:39 AM EST) -- Mallinckrodt said Tuesday it had reached a $1.6 billion deal to exit a flood of opioid litigation brought by state and local governments, becoming the latest drugmaker to open its wallet to close out claims that it helped fuel an epidemic of painkiller addiction. The U.K.-based pharmaceutical company would pay $1.6 billion over eight years under the settlement reached in principle with the plaintiffs’ executive committee, which represents local governments in sprawling multidistrict litigation over allegations the drugmaker contributed to the opioid crisis with reckless sales of painkillers and by downplaying the drugs' addiction risks. Mallinckrodt’s specialty generics units, including Mallinckrodt...

