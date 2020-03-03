19 States Sue To Block New $3.8B Border Wall Fund Diversion

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Nineteen states sued President Donald Trump in federal court Tuesday alleging that his most recent $3.8 billion funding diversion from the U.S. Department of Defense budget to the construction effort for his signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is unconstitutional. The attorneys general from states including California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Massachusetts said that Trump's plan, announced last month, to move more funding from the DOD to the border wall project circumvents the will of Congress and should be stopped by the courts. The states said that diversion of funding would hurt their economies, deprive their National Guard units of proper equipment,...

