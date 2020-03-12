Reform Home Rule To Protect Cities From State Interference

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- On a shelf in my office, I keep a long blue scarf with the words “home rule” on it, a gift from the Georgia Municipal Association, which had the scarves made for state legislative visits. It’s a great conversation starter, as only a law professor could hope. What is home rule, puzzled visitors often ask? Turns out, I like to answer, it’s one of the most important, and overlooked, legal issues of our day. But perhaps not for much longer. We are at a moment of great urgency for local democracy. Our cities drive the global economy,w ith the nation’s 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS