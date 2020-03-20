Del. Ruling May Curb Cyan-Prompted Class Actions

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Friday marked two years since the U.S. Supreme Court held in Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund that class actions brought under the Securities Act of 1933 may be filed in state court and are not removable to federal court.[1] In the wake of Cyan, the number of 1933 Act class actions filed in state court increased dramatically. That in turn gave rise to a significant uptick in parallel state and federal proceedings — instances in which there are both a state court class action under the 1933 Act and a federal court class action based on similar allegations under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS