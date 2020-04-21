State Of Class Certification: Offense In Workplace Bias Cases

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- As recent data reveals record levels of class certification grants from federal courts, this Expert Analysis series examines the latest offense and defense strategies in Employee Retirement Income Security Act, workplace bias, and wage and hour class suits. Alexandra Harwin Saba Bireda A recent report from Seyfarth Shaw LLP indicates that class certifications are on the rise in discrimination cases.[1] We can expect more certification decisions as plaintiffs benefit from expansive new pay equity laws, target discrete employer policies, and decision makers pursue cases that capture the zeitgeist. First, a wave of new state laws has made pay discrimination cases a prime...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS