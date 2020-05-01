An Early Look At Congressional Oversight Of The Pandemic

By James Barnette, Patrick Linehan and Reem Sadik

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Aerospace & Defense newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

James Barnette Patrick Linehan Reem Sadik

The Executive Office of the President: Trump has in many ways made himself the face of the administration's response to COVID-19, though he early on designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: HHS is the nation's lead public health and health regulatory department, encompassing both the FDA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and it has now been tasked with allocating over $100 billion to health providers.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury: Treasury has used a number of mechanisms under preexisting law to confront the crisis, and Congress has now appropriated hundreds of billions of dollars to allocate for economic relief.

The Small Business Administration: The SBA is responsible for the administration of the Paycheck Protection Program, for which Congress has appropriated $659 billion to date.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.