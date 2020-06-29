Biz Groups Get OK To Enter Fight Over Joint Employer Rule

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday let a business coalition join the U.S. Department of Labor in defending the agency's recently finalized joint employer rule from a legal attack from 18 Democratic state attorneys general. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods granted a bid from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Associated Builders and Contractors, International Franchise Association and others to intervene in a suit that is challenging a rule making it harder for affiliated businesses to share liability for wage violations. The judge said that while the groups haven't shown that the DOL won't sufficiently "represent their interests," he also...

