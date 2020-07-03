UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 10:54 AM BST) -- The last week has seen a competition suit against Royal Mail, a Saint-Gobain unit lodge a patent claim against 3M and a Russian bank file another suit against Mozambique and one of the state-owned entities embroiled in a $2 billion bribery scandal. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Competition Preventx Ltd. v. Royal Mail Group Ltd. Preventx, a medical testing provider, filed a competition claim on June 29 against Royal Mail Group. In September, the U.K.'s telecommunications watchdog found that Royal Mail and a reseller of its business parcel delivery services had illegally agreed not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS