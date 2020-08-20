Biden's Climate Plan Overlooks Powerful GHG Weapon

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- No one can deny that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's plan[1] to fight climate change is sweeping and ambitious. I just can't help but notice it primarily depends on Democrats maintaining control of the House, taking control of the Senate and overcoming a likely filibuster; and Congress coughing up $2 trillion[2] on top of the trillions hemorrhaged[3] on pandemic relief. Biden's plan would purportedly put the U.S. on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.[4] How it would achieve that is unclear. It seemingly assumes all state and local governments would be game for making massive changes to infrastructure and building...

