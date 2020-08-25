Honda To Pay $96M To Resolve States' Air Bag Defect Probe

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- American Honda Motor Co. Inc. announced Tuesday that it will pay $96 million to 46 states, three U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., to resolve a probe related to allegedly defective air bags in the company's vehicles, which have also been the subject of extensive civil litigation. Honda will pay $85 million to dozens of states and territories under one agreement related to the air bags made by Takata Corp., which allegedly contained a defective propellant system that could explode the bags when deployed, blasting passengers and drivers with shrapnel. Under a separate but related deal, Honda will pay California an additional...

