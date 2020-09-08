Oil And Gas Groups Seek To Defend New EPA Water Rule

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Two energy industry groups want in on a court fight over a federal rule that limits states' and tribes' authority to block projects over Clean Water Act concerns, hailing the rule as a barrier against "procedural gimmicks" used to thwart the interests of their members. The American Petroleum Institute and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America urged a California federal court Friday to grant their motion to intervene in two suits, one brought by several attorneys general, including from California and New York, and another brought by environmental groups. Both suits challenge a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that...

