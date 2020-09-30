Anthem To Pay $39.5M To End 41 States' Data Breach Claims

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Anthem agreed to pay $39.5 million to resolve claims from 41 states and the District of Columbia that stem from a massive cyberattack in 2015 that exposed the birthdays, Social Security numbers, income data and other personal details of nearly 80 million customers, New York's attorney general announced Wednesday. Anthem's settlement resolves states' claims that the insurer broke state laws and the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act by not encrypting customers' personal information. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Anthem Inc. revealed in February 2015 that hackers had infiltrated one of its information technology systems beginning in February 2014. The hackers...

