High Court Gives States Green Light To Regulate PBMs

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:08 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court backed an Arkansas law Thursday that bans insurers' affiliates from shortchanging pharmacies, clearing the way for other states to regulate pharmacy benefit managers and throwing a lifeline to small pharmacies that said PBMs' business practices were bankrupting them. Pharmacies' advocates celebrated Arkansas' 8-0 win as "a historic moment for pharmacies, patients and state's rights," saying the ruling allows states such as New York to move forward with long-discussed plans to regulate the industry that manages insurers' drug components. The ruling clarifies that PBMs can't use their ties with employee benefit plans to argue that only the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS