High Court Says Ark. Law Regulating PBMs Not Preempted

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:08 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed a win to Arkansas on Thursday in its fight to regulate the industry that controls health plans' prescriptions, overturning the Eighth Circuit's decision that a 2015 law banning pharmacy benefit managers from shortchanging local pharmacies flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The justices reached the decision unanimously without Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the bench after oral arguments in the case and sat out from considering it. The win is significant for states, which had banded together in a bipartisan coalition to back Arkansas' position. Forty-seven attorneys general told the high court in the...

