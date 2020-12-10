Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Says Ark. Law Regulating PBMs Not Preempted

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:08 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed a win to Arkansas on Thursday in its fight to regulate the industry that controls health plans' prescriptions, overturning the Eighth Circuit's decision that a 2015 law banning pharmacy benefit managers from shortchanging local pharmacies flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The justices reached the decision unanimously without Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the bench after oral arguments in the case and sat out from considering it.

The win is significant for states, which had banded together in a bipartisan coalition to back Arkansas' position. Forty-seven attorneys general told the high court in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!