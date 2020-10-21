Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Sackler Factor Could Sink Purdue's $8B Opioid Deal With DOJ

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- While the $8 billion criminal and civil settlement OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma made with the federal government resolves the Chapter 11 claim from its single largest creditor, it could draw fatal opposition in bankruptcy court for failing to address the potential liability related to the Sackler family's ownership of the company.

The deal unveiled Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice calls for $8 billion in payments by Purdue to the federal government and closely mirrors a prepetition agreement the company reached with about two dozen states that would see its owners — the Sackler family — give up their stake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!