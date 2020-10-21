Sackler Factor Could Sink Purdue's $8B Opioid Deal With DOJ

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- While the $8 billion criminal and civil settlement OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma made with the federal government resolves the Chapter 11 claim from its single largest creditor, it could draw fatal opposition in bankruptcy court for failing to address the potential liability related to the Sackler family's ownership of the company. The deal unveiled Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice calls for $8 billion in payments by Purdue to the federal government and closely mirrors a prepetition agreement the company reached with about two dozen states that would see its owners — the Sackler family — give up their stake...

