What A Trump Or Biden Win Will Mean For State AGs

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have laid out sharply contrasting visions for the future of the country in their 2020 race for the White House. In this article, we consider the likely impacts of a continuation of the Trump presidency or a new Biden/Kamala Harris administration on state attorney general priorities and areas of focus in the policy and enforcement arenas. Bipartisan Initiatives Will Continue Regardless of who wins the presidency, multistate attorney general investigations and initiatives will continue across party lines, especially in the consumer protection space. In cases of alleged false advertising or unfair, deceptive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS