Presidential Election Litigation: 3 Developments To Know

Nevada GOP Loses Bid to Halt Use of Signature Verification Machines
Following a hearing on Friday evening, a Nevada federal judge shot down a request by Republicans in the state to halt the use of signature matching software by election officials in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, and revise the county's policies toward individuals observing vote counting.
According to the suit, a Nevada voter was turned away at the polls because she had already voted by mail, though she claimed that she had not signed or mailed in a ballot. A ballot for her was nonetheless accepted under the county's signature verification software, the suit says.
The suit also alleged that Chris Prudhome, a guest commentator on Fox News, was denied sufficient access to observe vote counting.
The Democratic National Committee and Nevada State Democratic Party had intervened in the litigation, slamming the suit as "entirely fabricated claims of voter fraud and vote dilution."
The county board of elections also disputed the claims, arguing that the voter had been offered and had refused a provisional ballot, and that Prudhome had been granted access to both the media and observers' areas.
Noting that the matter was already pending in a separate case before the st/ate's Supreme Court, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon said that the dispute was "an issue of significant state concern involving state laws and should be interpreted by state courts."
But he also stressed that he was denying the Republicans' claims for relief because there was "little to no evidence that the machine isn't doing what it's supposed to do," nor any evidence that the voter's allegedly forged ballot had even gone through the signature machine.
"Let me be clear that I'm not deciding this case on a technicality or some esoteric legal principle. Rather, I'm deciding that the plaintiffs have not come to the court at this point with a sufficient legal showing or sufficient legal basis to get what is required to obtain the extraordinary relief of an injunction," Judge Gordon said.
The day before, the Silver State's Republican party said on Twitter that it has asked the DOJ and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to address what it described as thousands of instances of voter fraud in a state where Biden has held a steady lead.
"Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially," the party said in a tweet late Thursday. "Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV."
Representatives for the Nevada state party did not respond to comment requests Friday morning. A DOJ representative confirmed the department had received the referral and was looking into it.
USPS Pressed for More Specific Mail-In Vote Data
In the latest in a series of hearings in three consolidated suits alleging that mail-in ballot delays were interfering with Americans' ability to vote, voting rights advocacy groups pressed the U.S. Postal Service for more specific data about whether ballots originated from or arrived in specific locations.
Doing so would help them more fully understand whether the ballots were received by various states' respective deadlines.
"If we take Central Pennsylvania, for instance, we know there are more than 1,300 ballots that went through the Central Pennsylvania facility delivered yesterday," said Shankar Duraiswamy of Covington & Burling LLP, an attorney for the plaintiffs. "What we don't know is if they were delivered in Central Pennsylvania or if they were delivered somewhere else and they started in Central Pennsylvania a few days ago."
Joseph Borson of the DOJ said that the Postal Service could likely provide the data, but cautioned that "because of the nature of this information, the more finely you try to cut it, the less reliable the information actually gets."
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who on Thursday ordered twice-daily sweeps of mail facilities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, asked the two sides to try to work together on a proposed order regarding the data and scheduled another hearing for Monday morning.
Although the voting advocacy groups expressed frustration about the Postal Service not complying with Judge Sullivan's orders, Friday's hearing was calmer in tone relative to one a few days earlier, when the judge took the agency to task.
"I just want compliance with the orders," Judge Sullivan said Friday. "I still think back about the other day when we had the eleventh hour noncompliance and that was preventable."
The judge added, "It's regrettable it went down that way … and the court is sensitive to posting orders that require compliance by a certain timeline and we haven't checked with the people who need to do the data crunching."
Pa. Court Orders Provisional Votes Separated in 'Cured' Ballot Challenge
Amid a Republican-backed bid to throw out "cured," or corrected, ballots from voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected, a Pennsylvania appellate court put a temporary hold on some of the provisional ballots yet to be counted in that state Friday, but did not order them thrown out entirely.
Partially granting a preliminary injunction requested by Republican state representative candidates Mike Kelly and Joseph Hamm, Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson ordered election officials to segregate any provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters who had also submitted their mail-in ballots on time, so it can be determined if one or the other were valid and could be counted.
"All provisional ballots cast on Election Day where the elector's absentee ballot or mail-in ballot was timely received by the county boards of elections [shall] be segregated and secured from other provisional ballots pending compliance with the procedures set forth in … the Election Code for determining the validity of the provisional ballot and whether the provisional ballot, if valid, can be counted," the court's order said.
Judge Brobson did not rule on the merits of the case, which claims Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar gave illegal guidance to counties that allowed them to share which voters had their ballots tossed out over issues like missing signatures or privacy envelopes so that counties, campaigns and political parties could reach out and invite those voters to cast provisional replacement ballots in person.
--Additional reporting by Matthew Santoni. Editing by Alanna Weissman.
