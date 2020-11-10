Lame-Duck Senate Turns To Judges, Starting With Ohio Pick

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Senators returned to Washington with a full agenda for the short lame-duck session including pandemic relief, government funding and confirming perhaps 20 more judges — starting Tuesday with an Ohio district court pick and including up to three appellate judges. The Senate faces a substantial to-do list over the next six weeks. The government will shut down Dec. 11 without new funding, and congressional leaders of both parties say they want another relief package this year. First, the upper chamber turned to the judiciary. U.S. Magistrate Judge James R. Knepp II easily won promotion in the Northern District of Ohio on...

