Impressed Judge Set To Approve $23.6M Forex-Rigging Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday gave her congratulations to plaintiffs' counsel for a $23.6 million class-action settlement with more than a dozen big banks accused of rigging the foreign exchange market and said it was "no mystery" she would sign off on the deal. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield indicated her approval of the wide-ranging agreement during a telephone hearing, commending the investors' counsel on what she said was a deal so well received by an estimated 100,000 class members that not a single one had objected or opted out. "I'm not sure I've ever seen a case without...

