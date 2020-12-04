Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Latham, Wilson

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Salesforce buys workplace messaging company Slack for $27.7 billion, Ireland-based gambling conglomerate Flutter Entertainment acquires Fastball Holdings for $4.175 billion, and Jacobs Engineering Group takes a majority stake in PA Consulting. Salesforce's $27.7B Slack Buy Salesforce has agreed to buy workplace messaging company Slack for roughly $27.7 billion, including debt, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal forged by Wachtell, Morrison & Foerster, Latham & Watkins and Goodwin Procter. The Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz team advising Salesforce includes tax partner Jodi J. Schwartz and associates Liam N. Murphy and Elizabeth N. Brandt. The Latham...

