Privacy, Not Price, Takes Focus In Facebook Antitrust Suits

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general on Wednesday set up what could be a watershed in antitrust enforcement by challenging Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, while adopting a strategy that shifts focus away from the typical yardstick of price. The enforcers instead laid out in separate suits how the social media giant's allegedly anti-competitive conduct has harmed privacy, a rare instance of an antitrust fight waged for non-price-related harm to consumers. In their D.C. federal court complaint, the 46 states plus the District of Columbia and Guam placed particular focus on how Facebook's alleged monopolistic conduct — scooping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS