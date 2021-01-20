Trump Pardons Bannon In Border Wall Fund Fraud Case

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 2:06 AM EST) -- In the waning hours of his term Wednesday, President Donald Trump pardoned his former confidant and campaign adviser Steve Bannon, who was charged with defrauding donors in a $25 million fundraising effort to support the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border. Steve Bannon leaves Manhattan federal court in August. He called the criminal charges against him a "fiasco." (Pete Brush | Law360) Nullifying his May trial date and extinguishing a possible conviction and sentence, Bannon's pardon comes amid a torrent of clemencies at the twilight of Trump's presidency — 73 pardons in all, and another 70 commutations — including...

