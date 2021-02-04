McKinsey To Pay $573M To Settle Opioid Marketing Claims

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:28 AM EST) -- McKinsey & Co., one of the world's largest consulting firms, will pay $573 million to settle nationwide allegations that it "turbocharged" opioid sales for Purdue Pharma LP and reeled in profits stemming from the epidemic. Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay $573 million to settle claims it "turbocharged" opioid sales for Purdue Pharma LP. (Photo by Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images) A consent judgment with a coalition of more than 50 attorneys general was filed Thursday along with a complaint in Boston's Suffolk Superior Court. The nine-figure payout will be used to fund opioid treatment, prevention and recovery...

