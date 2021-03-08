Circuit Split On Class Feasibility Offers Defense Opportunities

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- Defense counsel tend to see individualized issues of fact and law when litigating a class action. Plaintiffs counsel, on the other hand, will often look at those same issues and suggest that they apply uniformly across the entire purported class, with little variation. What both sides can agree on, though, is that Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 provides fertile ground to disagree over these issues. In recent years, one of the most fertile areas of disagreement has been the role that "administrative feasibility" plays in a court's decision to certify a purported class — or not. And the disagreement is...

