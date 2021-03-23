Boston Scientific To Pay $188M Over Mesh False Ad Claims

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific Corp. will pay 47 states and the District of Columbia $188.6 million to resolve claims that it falsely touted the safety of its surgical mesh products, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday. New York is set to receive $6.3 million of Boston Scientific Corp.'s $188.6 million multistate settlement to resolve claims that it falsely touted the safety of its surgical mesh products. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Attorney General Letitia James said the agreement comes after a multistate investigation found that the company violated state consumer protection laws by claiming its mesh products were safe while hiding the risks...

