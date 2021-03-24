Facebook, Others Urge 6th Circ. To Narrow Robocall Liability

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Facebook and two financial industry trade groups have become the latest to press the Sixth Circuit to find that companies can't be held liable for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall ban between when Congress exempted government debt collectors from the law in 2015 and when the U.S. Supreme Court found the carveout to be unconstitutional last year. In three separate amicus briefs filed Wednesday, Facebook, debt collector trade association ACA International and the Credit Union National Association Inc. argued that an Ohio district court had gotten it right when it found that it didn't have the power to enforce robocall violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS