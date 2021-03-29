Hotel Chains Say Missing Search History Dooms Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Hotel giants including Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott told an Illinois federal court Friday that a suit accusing them of agreeing not to advertise against each other via search engines should be tossed after the guests bringing the case failed to preserve their online browsing and search histories. The hotel chains filed a motion seeking sanctions for spoliation of evidence, asking that the court either toss the case or impose restrictions on what the guests can testify about, among other measures. "Plaintiffs' decision has significant consequences for this case," the motion said. "Most of the data reflecting plaintiffs' search and browsing activity...

