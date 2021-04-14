Defending Against 'Entrepreneurial Model' Class Actions

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- "What's past is prologue" -William Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 2, Scene 1. The meteoric rise in class actions over the past decade has been well documented. Nowadays even mac and cheese is under attack, with two proposed nationwide class actions filed this month alone claiming that labels such as "The Taste You Love"[1] (Gabrielle Stuve et al. v. The Kraft Heinz Co., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois) and "Made With Goodness!"[2] (Franklin v. General Mills Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York) are false and misleading. Hair care products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS