UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 6:22 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen two legal firms accused of colluding on patent renewal fees, a sports streaming service sue Vodafone in Italy, and major supermarkets slug it out over the design of a caterpillar cake. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services IS Prime Ltd. v. Siddiqui and another Financial broker IS Prime Ltd. filed a malicious falsehood claim on April 12 against against foreign exchange and commodities brokerage TF Global Markets, which runs as ThinkMarkets. Adil Siddiqui is also named as a defendant. In January, ThinkMarkets sued ex-employee James Sorenson in Illinois federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS