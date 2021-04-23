AGs, FTC Say Facebook Must Plan For Discovery Now

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general are seeking to force Facebook in D.C. federal court to engage in conversations concerning how discovery will be handled if the court rejects the tech giant's pending motion to throw out their antitrust cases. The commission and attorneys general argued in separate but identical filings Thursday that Facebook has repeatedly ignored requests to meet and confer on case management issues. They urged U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to intervene to ensure they're all using time efficiently while the presiding judge decides the pending dismissal bid. The motions to compel noted that the FTC and 48 attorneys general — who sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS