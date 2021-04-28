Opioid Ad Blitz Targeted Not Just Docs But Insurers: J&J Rep

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson representative testified Wednesday that the drugmaker promoted its opioids heavily in California, not only to doctors but directly to insurers and payors who held the keys to place opioids on all-important lists of covered drugs called formularies. Janssen and J&J corporate rep Kimberly Deem-Eshleman, a regional business director, appeared via video deposition to testify about the companies' marketing of the opioids Duragesic and Nucynta ER in California. California's Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara counties and the city of Oakland started the trial last week, seeking tens of billions of dollars from a quartet of drugmakers for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS