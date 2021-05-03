Opioid Reps Taught To Ease Doctors' Doubts, Witness Says

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Sales reps for the opioid Kadian were trained to overcome prescribers' objections to the addictive drug with concepts like "pseudoaddiction" and "opioid phobia," a pharmaceutical marketing expert testified Monday in four California jurisdictions' trial against a group of drugmakers. Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara counties and the city of Oakland say that divisions of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan PLC bankrolled, to varying degrees, pernicious promotional campaigns for prescription painkillers, unleashing a devastating wave of drug dependence and death. Testifying at the Zoom trial Monday, former University of Georgia professor Matthew Perri, an expert in pharmaceutical and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS