UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 4:06 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen half a dozen U.S. film studios hit Britain's telecom providers with a copyright suit, Daimler face litigation from Mercedes drivers and a former Zurich Insurance employee sue the Serious Fraud Office. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services UniCredit SpA v. EUR SpA Italian banking group UniCredit filed a Part 7 claim on May 6 against real-estate company EUR. UniCredit is represented by Giuseppe Massimiliano Danusso. The case is UniCredit SpA v. EUR SpA, case number CL-2021-000263, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales. Raiffeisen Bank International AG v. Maxima Vale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS