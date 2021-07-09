ParkMobile Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The company that runs an app allowing customers to pay parking meters from their phones is facing a purported class action from consumers, accusing them of having lax online security that compromised customers' data during a hack in March. The data breach cost 21 million customers of Atlanta-based ParkMobile LLC more than $5 million and exposed sensitive information, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Northern District of Georgia. Along with damages, the lead plaintiff, Sait Kurmangaliyev, is seeking an injunction requiring ParkMobile to put in place security measures consistent with industry standards to protect its users' data. Kurmangaliyev is...

