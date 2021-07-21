AGs Unveil $26B Global Opioid Deal With J&J, Distributors

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general and six other state attorneys general on Wednesday formally announced a global opioid settlement worth $26 billion with Johnson & Johnson and the nation's three largest drug distributors. Up to $5 billion of the $26 billion global opioid settlement will come from Johnson & Johnson over the next nine years. (Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The deal with J&J, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. ends the bulk of the suits levied over the opioid crisis. As reported earlier this week by Law360, up to $5 billion will come from J&J over the next nine...

