Despite Fanfare, $26B Opioid Offer Far From Finish Line

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Wednesday's $26 billion offer from four drug companies to settle thousands of opioid crisis lawsuits might mark the beginning of the end for opioid litigation more broadly — but only if the offer is actually accepted, which appears far from certain. The New York attorney general and six other state attorneys general on Wednesday formally announced a global opioid settlement worth $26 billion with Johnson & Johnson and the nation's three largest drug distributors. (iStock) The offer got a ceremonious unveiling Wednesday afternoon at separate Zoom events: one hosted by a bipartisan team of state attorneys general, and another hosted by lead lawyers for...

