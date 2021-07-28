AGs Taking Loss In Facebook Antitrust Case To DC Circ.

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A contingent of state-level enforcers told a D.C. federal court Wednesday it is appealing last month's dismissal of a case accusing Facebook of monopolizing the personal social networking market, including through its acquisitions Instagram and WhatsApp. The attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Guam filed a notice of appeal to take U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's June dismissal ruling to the D.C. Circuit. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is helping lead the coalition, said in a statement Wednesday the appeal is a necessary step. "We filed this notice of appeal because we disagree with...

