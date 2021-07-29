Law360's Tort Report: Missouri's Med Mal Cap Stays Put

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A $74 million jury verdict in a suit over a Kentucky motorist's death and a Missouri Supreme Court decision to keep intact the state's cap on certain medical malpractice damages lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Missouri Supreme Court Upholds Med Mal Damages Cap The Missouri Supreme Court has determined that the state's cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases is constitutional and ruled that a woman's $1 million medical malpractice award for childbirth injuries was properly reduced to about $748,000. In a 5-1 ruling, the...

