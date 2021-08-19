FTC Takes Another Shot At Facebook In 3-2 Vote

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 12:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission opted Thursday to try again in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, voting 3-2 along party lines to file an amended complaint in D.C. federal court after its initial version, along with a suit by state attorneys general, was tossed in late June. The FTC on Thursday voted 3-2 to try again on its claims that Facebook has monopolized personal social networking. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) The new FTC complaint attempts to fix the deficiencies that U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said doomed the agency's accusations that Facebook has monopolized personal social networking, especially through the tech giant's past purchases of...

