'Varsity Blues' Parents Blame 'Con Man' As 1st Trial Opens

By Chris Villani (September 13, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The first trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case kicked off in a Boston federal courtroom Monday with jurors hearing dueling accounts about payments by parents that were either bribes to get their kids into college or innocent donations made at the behest of the "skilled con man" at the center of the scheme. John Wilson, a former Staples Inc. executive and founder of a private equity and real estate firm, and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former top executive with casino giant Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International, are accused of paying six- or seven-figure bribes to corrupt coaches and officials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS