Law360's Tort Report: Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Suit Lingers

By Y. Peter Kang (October 4, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Ongoing litigation over invasion of privacy claims stemming from graphic Kobe Bryant helicopter crash photos purportedly circulated by Los Angeles County police and updates on Carnival Cruise Lines coronavirus litigation lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Los Angeles Wants Info on Kobe Bryant Crash Settlement Los Angeles County is seeking to learn the amount of a confidential settlement reached in a suit accusing a helicopter company of causing the deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and several others, according to court filings, in a suit...

