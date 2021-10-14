4 Antitrust Risk Areas To Watch For Government Contractors

By Andre Geverola and Lori Taubman (October 14, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Upon passage, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would break ground on $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, including $110 billion of investment in roads, bridges and major projects; $65 billion for broadband deployment; and $21 billion for environmental remediation.[1] This anticipated spending provides significant opportunities for government contractors. But companies seeking government contracts should be aware that there is a new cop walking this beat. Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice launched the Procurement Collusion Strike Force, an interagency partnership that builds on the DOJ Antitrust Division's expertise in prosecuting anti-competitive conduct involving government procurement. This article examines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS