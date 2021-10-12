Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Ch. 11 Appeals To Be Heard Before Plan Effective Date

By Vince Sullivan (October 12, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday that she would hear oral arguments in the appeals of Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan on Nov. 30 after adopting a briefing schedule proposed by the debtors and saying that she is committed to an expedited appeal process.

During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said the handful of appeals filed by several states, the Office of the United States Trustee and others all dealt with narrow issues concerning the constitutionality of nonconsensual nondebtor third-party releases that absolve the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue of liability related to the national opioid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!