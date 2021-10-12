Purdue Ch. 11 Appeals To Be Heard Before Plan Effective Date

By Vince Sullivan (October 12, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday that she would hear oral arguments in the appeals of Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan on Nov. 30 after adopting a briefing schedule proposed by the debtors and saying that she is committed to an expedited appeal process. During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said the handful of appeals filed by several states, the Office of the United States Trustee and others all dealt with narrow issues concerning the constitutionality of nonconsensual nondebtor third-party releases that absolve the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue of liability related to the national opioid...

