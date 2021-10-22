Google Charges 2-4 Times Its Ad Rivals, Monopoly Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (October 22, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Google Inc. pulls in between 22% and 42% of the advertising money that flows through its system and charges two to four times what its closest advertising rivals charge, according to the unredacted version of a New York federal court antitrust complaint from 17 attorneys general unsealed Friday. The Texas-led suit was filed in December and a heavily redacted second amended complaint was filed last month. Those redactions were largely scrubbed from the version released Friday, which includes previously redacted figures and quotes, apparently from Google executives. Google's ad exchange, AdX, processes 11 billion online ad spaces each day, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS