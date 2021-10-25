Purdue Opposes Requests To Delay Ch. 11 Plan For Appeals

By Vince Sullivan (October 25, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP is arguing that delaying the consummation of its Chapter 11 plan to allow appeals to be resolved first would needlessly delay the distribution of billions of dollars for opioid abatement efforts while there was no danger of prejudice to the appellants. In filings made late Friday in New York bankruptcy court, Purdue said motions from the Office of the U.S. Trustee and a handful of states seeking to stay the effective date of the company's confirmed plan are procedurally improper and would endanger Purdue's corporate survival. "The movants seek such an indefinite stay notwithstanding that it would imperil...

