FCA Ruling Deepens Circuit Split Over Qui Tam Dismissals

By Kenneth Abell and Katherine Kulkarni (November 10, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- There has long been a circuit court split over the standard that applies to government-initiated motions to dismiss qui tam actions under the False Claims Act. Until last year, there were two approaches: the Swift standard, which derives from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's 2003 ruling in Swift v. U.S.; and the Sequoia Orange standard, which stems from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's 1998 ruling in U.S. ex rel. Sequoia Orange Co. v. Baird-Neece Packing Corp.[1] While the Swift standard affords the government an unfettered right to dismiss a qui tam...

