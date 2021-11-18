Purdue Cleared To Pay Gov't Groups Over $12M In Ch. 11 Fees

By Vince Sullivan (November 18, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge approved a request from drugmaker Purdue Pharma LP to reimburse more than $12 million in fees incurred by groups representing government entities in its Chapter 11 plan mediation process, saying the groups made significant contributions to the confirmed plan. During a video conference hearing Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain said the group of nonconsenting states — representing 26 attorneys general that didn't initially sign on to a settlement with Purdue and the members of the Sackler family that own the company — and the multistate governmental entities group were instrumental in negotiating changes to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS