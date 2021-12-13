Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Climate Change Dominated Energy Court Rulings Of 2021

By Keith Goldberg (December 13, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- Climate change took center stage in decisions impacting the energy industry this year, as courts charted the course of climate tort litigation and weighed in on the scope of the federal government's authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. Supreme Court expanded the ability for fossil fuel companies to fight climate nuisance lawsuits lodged by state and local governments, and the Second Circuit rejected one such suit outright. Meanwhile, the D.C. Circuit rejected a Trump administration attempt to box in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency when crafting GHG regulations.

Results for pipeline companies were a mixed bag. The Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!