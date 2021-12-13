Climate Change Dominated Energy Court Rulings Of 2021

By Keith Goldberg (December 13, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- Climate change took center stage in decisions impacting the energy industry this year, as courts charted the course of climate tort litigation and weighed in on the scope of the federal government's authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Supreme Court expanded the ability for fossil fuel companies to fight climate nuisance lawsuits lodged by state and local governments, and the Second Circuit rejected one such suit outright. Meanwhile, the D.C. Circuit rejected a Trump administration attempt to box in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency when crafting GHG regulations. Results for pipeline companies were a mixed bag. The Supreme Court...

