UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (December 3, 2021, 6:12 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen Nintendo take on U.K. internet providers, collapsed TV company Arena take on its directors and major fashion brands chase MasterCard for swipe fees. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Craig Stanley Lummis The U.K.'s financial services regulator filed two bankruptcy petitioners on Dec. 1 against two businessmen, Craig and Lee Lummis. The father and son, who promoted pension investments, were found to have violated financial market rules through the promotion of risky pension investments. The FCA is represented by Legal Group Enforcement. The cases are in the matter...

